Bird & Nature Outing

press release: Fourth Sunday every month, year round, meet at the Picnic Point entrance next to the kiosk (2004 University Bay Drive). Join a naturalist for free family-friendly nature recreation! co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Audubon and Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve. See http://cityofmadison.com/parks/blog and the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Facebook and web pages for more self-guided walk suggestions. Contact 608-698-0104.

July 26:"Class of 1918 Marsh." Wear a face mask and maintain safe social distance. Take a Self-Guided Nature Walk to discover the Class of 1918 Marsh! This historic wetland area and pond is 'hidden' in plain sight between the Picnic Point parking lot and UW Hospital. The busy UW campus presents some unique water quality and ecological challenges such as salt runoff. Start behind the Picnic Point Parking lot to follow a natural surface walking trail that circles the marsh. It may be wet in spots. Stop for a bit of quiet time at the boardwalk lookout and enjoy a view of the pond hidden behind the cattails! Use a Nature Guidebook or Cellphone App to look up some of the birds, wildlife and plants you see. Learn more about the Class of 1918 Marsh on the Friends of Lakeshore Nature Preserve website. Post pictures and comments on the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Facebook page!

Can't make it Jul 26? Take a Self Guided Bird and Nature Walk at the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Any Day in July to Explore the Marsh.