Bird & Nature Outing

press release: "Bird is the Word" May Bird and Nature Adventure for Seniors

Wednesday, May 19, 1:30pm with Naturalist Nancy Fonzen, registration required with Monona Senior Center

330 Femrite Drive, first Aldo Leopold Nature Center parking lot, wear a mask and maintain social distance

Join Naturalist Nancy Fonzen our birding guide for a nature walk to look for birds. Let’s see how many birds we can see, hear, and identify. If you have binoculars please bring them. Some binoculars will be available to use. The Monona Senior Center is partnering with Madison FUN to offer Bird and Nature Adventures for Seniors on the 3rd Wednesday every month for Madison area seniors 55 and older. Space is limited to 20 people. Registration is required by calling the Monona Senior Center at 608-222-3415 to sign up and bus transportation can be provided if needed. See the Monona Senior Center on Facebook for more Senior outings and activities. Seniors are always welcome on Madison FUN Bird and Nature Adventures. See http://CityofMadison.com/Parks/Events/Bird-Nature.cfm for more details about upcoming adventures! Contact 608-698-0104