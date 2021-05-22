Bird & Nature Outing

press release: Fourth Saturdays, from 4864 Pheasant Branch Road, main prairie parking lot. Free, welcoming, family friendly, educational, no registration required, no pets. See the Friends of Pheasant Branch Facebook page for more info about the park. See what others are reporting and post pictures and comments! Monthly Bird and Nature Adventures at Pheasant Branch are co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Audubon and Friends of Pheasant Branch. See their websites and Facebook pages for more activities! Contact 608-698-0104

"The Month of Maying," Saturday May 22. Birds do it, bees do it, even educated fleas do it, let’s do it, let’s fall in love! Join Master Naturalist Alex Singer for a free fun family friendly outing or take a healthy nature walk any day in May at Pheasant Branch to enjoy Spring birds, bugs, flowers, and the burst of life occurring around you. Do you hear a Song Sparrow? Can you spot a Bluebird by a Bluebird Box? See http://tinyurl.com/MadisonFUNAdventures Fun Facts and Activities about the Month of Maying, Bluebirds, a trail map and Bird Bingo.