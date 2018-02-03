Bird & Nature Outing

press release: First Saturday every month year round.

Watch the seasons change and enjoy birds and nature at Tenney Park the 1st Saturday of every month year-round! Free, family friendly, no pets, no registration required. This newest monthly Bird and Nature Outing is co-sponsored by Madison FUN Friends of Urban Nature partner groups Madison Parks, Madison Audubon, Friends of Tenney Lapham Neighborhood and Friends of the Yahara River Parkway. See the co-sponsor websites and Facebook pages for more details and activities. Contact 608-698-0104