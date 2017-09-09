Bird & Nature Outings

press release: 2nd Saturday every month, 2:30 pm.

Bird and Nature Outing at Owen Park, 6021 Old Sauk Road parking lot via entry drive. Join a naturalist for free family-friendly nature recreation! Co-sponsored by Madison FUN Friends of Urban Nature partners Madison Parks, Madison Audubon and Friends of Owen Park, see partner websites and Facebook pages for details and more nature recreation activities, contact 608-698-0104.