Bird & Nature Outings

press release: 3nd Saturday every month year round in the Starkweather Creek area; read on for meeting location. Outings are free, fun, family friendly and educational. No registration required, no pets. Wear a face mask, comfortable hiking shoes and clothing appropriate for the weather. Bring insect repellent and binoculars or a camera if you have one! Post your pictures and comments on the Friends of Starkweather Creek Facebook Page! Co-sponsored by Madison FUN partners Madison Parks, Madison Audubon, Goodman Community Center and Friends of Starkweather Creek. See http://cityofmadison.com/parks/blog and the Friends of Starkweather Creek Facebook page for updates and more suggestions for Self-Guided Walks and Volunteer Activities. Contact 608-698-0104.

Keeping our creeks and lakes clean and healthy is important to all of us from the tiniest to the largest. Join Lance Green with Friends of Starkweather Creek for a Guided Walk on Saturday July 18 at 10am at 201 Clyde Gallagher to learn how Lance does Creek Monitoring to check water quality and aquatic life, or take a Self-Guided Walk any day in July to find out for yourself what kinds of critters are living by the creek?