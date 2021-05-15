Bird & Nature Outings

press release: 3nd Saturday every month year round, outing at Starkweather Creek. See below for monthly meeting location. Free, welcoming, family friendly, educational, no registration required, no pets. Wear a mask and maintain social distance. Monthly Bird and Nature Adventures along Starkweather Creek are co-sponsored by Madison Parks, Madison Audubon, Goodman Community Center, and Friends of Starkweather Creek. See their websites and Facebook pages for more activities! Contact 608-698-0104

"Explore the Creek" Saturday, May 15, from 3402 Atwood Avenue, upstream Olbrich Boat Launch by the softball fields. Join James Winkelman or a free fun family friendly canoe outing or take a healthy nature walk, bike ride or canoe outing any day in May along Starkweather Creek! Bring your own canoe or kayak, vest and paddles if you have them. See http://tinyurl.com/MadisonFUNAdventures for Fun Facts and Activities and the Friends of Starkweather Creek Facebook page for the new Starkweather Creek Paddle Map, walk and bike paths, and more info. Post your pictures and comments!