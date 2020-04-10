ONLINE: Bird Skulls Are Cool

press release: This online education program geared for elementary and middle school kids will teach children the awesome adaptations and designs found in various bird skulls. Madison Audubon’s education director Carolyn Byers will use skulls and skull casts to teach and show kids these features, compare them with mammal skulls, practice observation skills, comparing and contrasting.

Did you know woodpeckers have a slot for their tongue that winds around an eye socket? You’ll learn this and many more great tidbits in this 20-30 minute Facebook Live event on Madison Audubon’s Facebook page. Bring your questions, Carolyn will answer them!

Feel welcome to bring your nature journal to this class to write in — we will include a writing portion of the class for extra great learning.