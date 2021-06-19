Bird Watching Tour

press release: Bird-watchers and nature lovers, grab your binoculars and join Mike McDowell on an exciting birding excursion through Pope Farm Conservancy. Come see how the prairies and restored oak savanna at Pope Farm Conservancy provide habitat for numerous bird species, including bluebirds, indigo buntings, eastern wood-pewee, wild turkey, and great crested flycatchers at different times of the year. Bring binoculars, wear comfortable walking shoes, and dress for the weather.

This tour is free and open to the public – no registration is necessary. We will meet in the lower parking lot. Hosted by: Friends of Pope Farm Conservancy

Website: https://www. popefarmconservancy.org/ events/birds-of-the- conservancy/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/132247945526259