RSVP for Birdathon at Holy Wisdom

media release: The Great Wisconsin Birdathon is Wisconsin’s largest fundraiser for bird conservation. Each year bird enthusiasts from across the state form teams with the goal of finding as many unique bird species as possible while raising important funds for bird conservation.

Holy Wisdom Monastery is participating in this event for the third time this year! We hope you’ll support our team Wrens of Wisdom Prairie in our efforts to find as many bird species as possible on our property on May 13 from sunrise to sunset.

There are several ways to participate.

Join us for a birding tour: We are offering four options for a guided, small group tour with an experienced leader. Group size will be limited to 10 participants. Tour options include 6:30am, 8:00am, 10:00am and 7:00pm. Birders of all ages and experience levels are welcome, and the 10:00am tour will be specifically geared towards families.

Come birding on your own: We invite you to come explore the monastery property Saturday, May 13th on your own, and keep track of the birds you see and hear. Submit your list of species to Amy Alstad aalstad@holywisdommonastery.org or 608-836-1631, x123.

Registration: Please register for both the guided tours and the come-on-your own birding by May 6, 2023. Guided tours will close when 10 people are registered for a specific time. These tours fill quickly each year. Register for the Birdathon

Support Wrens of Wisdom Prairie by making a financial contribution

All of the dollars raised will directly support bird conservation. Half of the funds raised will stay at Holy Wisdom Monastery and be used to create and maintain bird habitat here, with the remaining funds going to the Natural Resources Foundation.

The donation page on the Natural Resources Foundation website will open soon. Support bird conservation