Birddog Blues Band

Camp Beef Butter BBQ, Westport 5407 County Highway M, Westport, Wisconsin 53597
media release: Birddogs Blues Band plays from 6 to 9 at Camp Beef Butter Barbeque (Westport) on Friday June 18, weather permitting.
Birddogs band is Tom McCarty on bass (and vocals), famous Madison guitar player Mel Ford on guitar (and vocals), Birddog, aka Ken Olufs, on harmonica (and vocals) and either Mark or Derek on drums, both badass but mute when it comes to vocals.
