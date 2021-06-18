× Expand facebook.com/BirddogBluesBand Birddog Blues Band

media release: B irddogs B lues B and plays from 6 to 9 at Camp B eef B utter B arbeque (Westport) on Friday June 18, weather permitting.

Birddogs band is Tom McCarty on bass (and vocals), famous Madison guitar player Mel Ford on guitar (and vocals), Birddog, aka Ken Olufs, on harmonica (and vocals) and either Mark or Derek on drums, both badass but mute when it comes to vocals.