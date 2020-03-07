Birddog Blues Band
Main Street Music, Brooklyn 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn, Wisconsin 53521
press release: You DO NOT want to miss this show! Holy Cow!!! We are SUPER EXCITED!! Birddog Blues Band is a power rhythm & blues group that brings ‘a ton’ of talent, tenacity and tone! With the veteran talents of Mel Ford, Tom McCarty and Ken Olufs all providing their vocal skills, this is a band that will inspire you to get up and move! Said Steve Jones, President of the Crossroads Blues Society, “This is a band you simply must hear!”
Tickets: $5. Order online at www.mainstreetmusicmore.com