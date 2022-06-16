Birddog Blues Band
Bakken Park, Cottage Grove 4064 Vilas Road, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
facebook.com/BirddogBluesBand
press release: Music In The Grove is a FREE family-friendly summer outdoor music performance series held in various parks in Cottage Grove on Thursday evenings throughout the summer. Besides the music, food options will be available from volunteer groups and local businesses. 6-7:30 pm.
