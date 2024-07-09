media release: Join us for an adventurous, unique way to enjoy hearing and seeing our feathered friends: Birding by bike! This outing will follow the Capital City Trail from Nine Springs/Lake Farm County Park area (trailhead parking lot) west to Nevin Springs, and back. Total distance biked is approximately 8.25 miles.

This field trip will involve slow to moderate-paced biking with stops at multiple points along the way to enjoy the birds we see and hear in these great natural areas.

A State Trail Pass is required to bike on this location—daily passes are $5 and available for self-registration at the site (cash or check only).

Contact Brenna Marsicek (bmarsicek@swibirds.org or 608-255-2473) with questions.

FIELD TRIP LEADERS: Sprocket Hanks

RAIN DATE: July 10

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

There are two large road crossings that are designed to accommodate bike trail riders.

The path includes small hills, but no significant grades.

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR BIKING: 8.25 miles

RSVP REQUIRED? YES, registration is limited to 12 people and will open 6 weeks in advance.