Birding by Ear: Evening Sounds

press release:

With so many different creatures coming back to Wisconsin and out of hibernation, the sounds of spring — especially at sunset — are incredible! Join Kerry Wilcox, volunteer instructor for our Birding by Ear class, and Madison Audubon’s Becky Abel for a low-key, slow-paced exploration of Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park. We hope to hear the songs and sounds of American Woodcock in particular, as well as Wilson’s Snipe, Red-winged Blackbirds, Sandhill Cranes, frogs, and whatever other species we can find. We will begin the field trip before sunset and finish after sundown, so please bring a flashlight for the walk back to the parking lot.

This field trip is designed to be inclusive of bird-curious folks of all abilities. Individuals who experience visual impairments, blindness, and full-sightedness are welcome, as well as folks of all birding levels. The emphasis of this event is to experience nature through sound, so if you normally use binoculars, you may want to leave them at home and just come to listen.

We will explore beautiful Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park — though which unit is to be determined. We will let you know closer to the date of the event where to meet.

Participants are encouraged to read the “Sky Dance” essay from Aldo Leopold’s Sand County Almanac before the trip to begin anticipating the wonders of the American Woodcock we hope to hear! The field trip leaders will also read the passage at the beginning of the field trip for attendees who don’t have access to the book.

Participation is capped at 20 people; 5 spots are reserved for folks who sign up for our Birding by Ear course this spring.