Birding By Ear Meet-Up

media release: Registration is now open to all!

Train yourself to listen for the birds rather than looking for them! Birding by Ear is a great way to practice your skills at bird ID using a totally different sense. Join leader Kerry Wilcox (volunteer and teacher of last spring’s Birding by Ear class) for a trip to Lakeshore Nature Preserve, where you will walk the paths through the woods and prairie, and learn tools, tips, and techniques for birding by ear.

Leave the binoculars at home, and come prepared to use your ears rather than your eyes!

First dibs on registration goes to past Birding by Ear class participants; any remaining spots will open to the public on June 15.

Questions? Contact Brenna Marsicek, bmarsicek@swibirds.org or 608-255-2473

RAIN DATE: Friday, June 28, same time and place