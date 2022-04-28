ONLINE: Birding By Ear

press release: Just as unique as their coloration and shape, bird songs come in all tunes and pitches. Identifying birds by their song is an exciting activity and skill, and any experienced bird watcher will tell you that most birding is done without actually seeing the bird, but by hearing it.

This class teaches the techniques for identifying birds by close listening. We welcome participants who are new to the hobby of birding by ear, as well as birders of any level interested in continuing to learn and practice their birding by ear skills. This class is for folks of all visual abilities (sighted, visually impaired, or blind).

If you have taken this class in previous years, we are thrilled to see your continued interest! In order to allow a variety of folks to participate, we give registration priority to new participants. Please sign up on the Waiting List here and we will let you know if the class doesn’t fill and you can join.

We are offering a weeknight date and a weekend date for both class sessions to accommodate varying schedules. When you register, you will select 1 of the 2 date options for each session.

First session: April 28, 6:00-8:00 p.m. | or | April 30, 8:00-10:00 a.m.

Second session: May 5, 6:00-8:00 p.m. | or | May 7, 8:00-10:00 a.m.

Registration fee: $20.00 per person (same price regardless of whether attending 1 or 2 sessions); scholarships to cover registration fee are available – request when registering.

Enrollment cap: 25 individuals per class (50 total)

The first session will focus on techniques and context, as well as introduce some of the most common bird songs heard in early May in southern Wisconsin. The second session will focus on strengthening your listen-memory skills and strategies for picking a song out of a chorus. While the class content is geared for Wisconsinites, the skills and techniques learned in this class can be transferred anywhere!

In 2022, the first week’s class sessions will be held entirely online and specially designed to serve those who experience vision impairment or loss, as well as individuals with full sight. Materials will be available digitally. If unable to access them, we can send large font or Braille options. Let us know at least three weeks prior to the event to prepare and mail the materials.

The second week will be held at Lakeshore Nature Preserve in central Madison. We will make our way to Picnic Point and other wonderful spots within the preserve. The paths at this location are wide, relatively flat, and asphalt or packed gravel. The preserve is partially available by public transportation (Madison Metro routes 84, 80, and nearby 2), though may require some walking to get to. Click here to view the Birdability Site Description.