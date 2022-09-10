Birding for Families

media release:Join us for a family friendly intro to birding walk at Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park-North, presented by library Naturalist and the Feminist Bird Club! Enjoy a walk around the park as we search for birds and nurture a curiosity for the natural world.

Meet at the Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park- North parking lot: 6098 N Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704. Binoculars will be available. Register as space is limited!

Part of the MPL Naturalist-in-Residence. For more information visit madpl.org/naturalist. The Naturalist-in-Residence is made possible in part by generous support of the Friends of Madison Public Library and in partnership with Madison Parks