Birding is for Everyone

press release: Join us for this educational and engaging session with Dexter Patterson, co-founder of the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin. Known on social media as the Wisco Birder, Dexter is on a mission to spread as much joy as possible by making his new hobby welcoming for all birders around the state. His Instagram followers love his energetic and exciting videos that feature him singing and dancing through the woods, finding stunning birds throughout the state, and taking gorgeous photos.

Dexter will share his tips and tricks for birding and talk about how to have more success and more fun when you go birding. He’ll talk about his experiences and offer practical and playful advice birders can use to get the most out of their next trip. In true Wisco Birder fashion, expect at least one birding game, a selfie, and a couple of entertaining bird nerd moments. You won't want to miss it!

Evenings with Audubon presentations are held in the spring and fall. This fall, we are planning to have components in-person and streamed online (through Madison Audubon’s Facebook page) for EWA events. Links to watch the recording will be posted here after the event!

Because of the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, local public health mandates, and CDC guidelines, we are taking precautions to reduce exposure of the virus in our community. At this time, our in-person event will be limited to 50 attendees. If you wish to attend in person, please use the form here to register in advance. We continue to monitor the situation and make any adjustments as necessary.