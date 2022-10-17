Birding with Access Ability Wisconsin

press release: Join Madison Audubon for a fun, accessible, and inclusive fall outing through beautiful Badger Prairie County Park with Access Ability Wisconsin to celebrate Birdability Week 2022! AAW will bring several of their Outdoor Wheelchairs (OWCs), designed to allow individuals with mobility challenges to explore the outdoors independently and safely. Nature is for everybody, and every body!

We’ll meet at the Verona Public Library Parking lot (42°59'49.5"N 89°31'38.2"W) by 4:30pm. We’ll say hello, AAW’s team will demonstrate how to use the wheelchairs, and we’ll have a guided bird tour through the prairie.

Bring a water bottle to stay hydrated; feel free to bring a camera, binoculars, and/or field guide. We will also have binoculars available to borrow.

To preview how others have used AAW OWCs, see client testimonials or AAW's Facebook page