press release: New and improved this year: Birds, Bikes, & Brews REVAMP! This awesome event combines three of our favorite things in one stellar afternoon! Join us to BIKE through Middleton and Pheasant Branch Conservancy, BIRD as you go, and enjoy a cold BEVERAGE after your ride at Capital Brewery.

This is a slow-roll bike ride (max speed of 12 miles per hour) that is perfect for nature enthusiasts of all ages. Participants under 21 are welcome and encouraged (we’ll just give you a different drink ticket!). Take your time, see the birds, soak up the views.

**Plus, it's all for a great cause: proceeds from registrations go to conservation, education, citizen science, and other programs.**

HERE ARE THE DETAILS:

Join us at any time between 12-5 p.m. at Capital Brewery to start your ride. Note that birding stations will only be staffed between 12 and 5:00.

We'll give you a map and a birding checklist, and you'll head out on route through Middleton and Pheasant Branch Conservancy to look for as many birds as you can find while on two wheels.

This is a slow-roll (max speed of 12 miles per hour) so you can maximize the birds you see, and take it easy on the mixed-use trail in Pheasant Branch Conservancy (there’ll be hikers along the way). Go at your own pace, stop when and where you want to, and enjoy the scenery!

Take your pick of distances: the short route (3 miles) goes through the Pheasant Branch creek corridor and back to the brewery, and includes 1 guided birding station. The long route (10 miles) goes through the Pheasant Branch creek corridor and through the full conservancy, looping back into the corridor and back to the brewery.

We'll have several birding stations set up along the way, with helpful volunteers. You can stop, take a peek through a spotting scope, and learn something new.

When you're done birding and biking, the route brings you right back to Capital Brewery, where we'll have a cold one (beer, wine, cider, or soda), a band, and lots of fun waiting for you!

Capital Trailhead Ale* will be the featured beer, and Capital Brewery will donate $1 for each beer, wine, or cider sold during this event to Madison Audubon!

*For a delicious way to support Pheasant Branch Conservancy prior to this event, please enjoy Capital Trailhead Ale - on tap all summer long at Capital Brewery! In addition Capital Brewery will donate $1 for each beer, wine or cider sold during the BB&B ride to the Madison Audubon Society.

Early-bird registration through Sept. 1 is just $25, or $35 between Sept. 2 and 24, or $45 at Capital Brewery on the day of the event. Your registration fee includes: Event access; a birding checklist and fun; event pint glass; and one free cold one at Capital Brewery after you've completed the loop!

Hosted by: Madison Audubon, Capital Brewery, and Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy