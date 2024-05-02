× Expand Jesse Chieffo Raegan Niemela on stage. Raegan Niemela

media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy presents The Birds & the BS: a show that's part live podcast, part sex ed, and part stand-up comedy. Stand-up comics serve as panelists for this info-tainment spectacle as professional sex therapist Akillah Wali covers the good, the bad, and the kinky sides and misunderstandings of humanity's most persistent obsession: sex.

With comedian panelists: Rich D’Amore, Raegan Niemela, Mark Vegas

And your host: Josh Glen

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts at 7PM, Tickets $10 advance, $15 DOS. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 with a student ID! Cash only.

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we recommend arriving when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.