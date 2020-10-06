ONLINE: Birds, eBird and Extreme Weather

press release: Extreme weather, including heat waves, droughts, and high rainfall, is becoming more common and affecting a diversity of species and taxa. Jeremy Cohen, postdoctoral fellow in Forest and Wildlife Ecology at UW-Madison, used data from eBird, a global citizen science initiative, and NASA satellite weather data to examine how 109 bird species (ranging in migration distance, diet, body size, habitat preference and commonness) responded to extreme heat, drought and rainfall over weeks, months, and seasons across the eastern US and Canada.

For our next Evenings with Audubon (online) event, we’re happy to host Jeremy!

Tune in for a great presentation by Jeremy on how the work was done and what it means for the birds in our modern world. Evenings with Audubon presentations are typically held in person during spring and fall, but we are bringing it to you online this year! To tune in live, visit Madison Audubon’s Facebook page on August 18, 7:00pm CT and wait for the live feed to start. Can’t attend live? No worries, we will post links to the recordings here afterwards.