media release: The 40-acre Botham Vineyards & Winery property at 8180 Langberry Rd. is surrounded by more than 900 acres of Nature Conservancy. Abutting that 900 acres to the north is the headquarters of Vortex Optics, best known for the design and production of high-quality optics for use in hunting, birding and outdoor adventure. The two businesses have partnered to promote appreciation of Wisconsin songbirds through the May 28 event, Birdsongs In The Neighborhood. The event is free and open to the public from noon - 4 p.m. with live music by Sam Lyons at the vineyard from 1-4 p.m. The vineyard tasting room is open 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Parking is free and plentiful. Contributions to the Bird Protection Fund, managed by the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, will be accepted. Botham Vineyards will also contribute.

The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin estimates that the songbird population has diminished by as much as 30 percent since 1970; other sources put the figure closer to 40%. That was the inspiration for the event, said Peter Botham, founder and president of Botham Vineyards & Winery.

“We shared the idea with our friends at Vortex Optics, they jumped on board and the Birdsongs In The Neighborhood event idea came to life,” Botham said. “The Nature Conservancy is also fully on board and gave us permission to mow and maintain the trails for the event.”

It’s shocking to imagine that the songbird population has diminished by such a huge percentage, said Donald Ditzenberger, the birding/nature manager at Vortex Optics. “Our goal is to provide an opportunity for more people to learn about, appreciate, and protect our songbirds. It’s also a great way for friends and families to get outside and enjoy time together.” For those interested in Vortex Optics products, “this is also a chance to try out a pair of binoculars in a real-world setting,” he added.

It’s easy to appreciate songbirds when you live and work in our neighborhood, Botham said. “Birds and their songs are a part of our everyday world and provide the musical backdrop to everything we do outdoors, in every season.” But spring, he said, is when the birdsongs offer the greatest variation. “We want to make it easy for anyone who is interested to get a taste of birding and bird songs, first hand.”

Guests arriving at the vineyard on May 28 will be met with a trail map, printed bird guide and if they haven’t brought their own, a set of Vortex Optic binoculars for use as they roam the trails looking and listening for the birds.

Following the trail hike guests can retire to the vineyard terrace or back-barn lounge for wine, snacks and music by Sam Lyons. Vortex Optics binoculars and other products will also be available for purchase in the tasting room.

Additional information about the Birdsong event and all vineyard events can be found at bothamvineyards.com/calendar/. Botham Vineyards is a smoke-free venue, buildings and grounds. Carry-in alcohol and pets are prohibited.