Birthday Massacre, September Mourning, Ash Aria

Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release:

Live Nation & Liquid Present:

THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE

September Mourning, _Ash Aria_

Thu, September 21, 2017

Doors: 8:00 PM / Show: 8:30 PM (event ends at 2:00 AM)

Liquid

This event is 18 and over

$15.00 - $30.00

Alternative Rock / Modern Rock band formed in London, Ontario, Canada in 1999. Originally called Imagica, the band changed their name to The Birthday Massacre in 2002. Their unusual musical style combines dark lyrics and melodic overtones with loud distortion guitars and ambient synthesizers.

Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
608-257-1122
