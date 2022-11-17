media release: LCPD will be presenting a NEW family friendly concert in Madison to get us all in the holiday spirit! Join us for bits ‘n pieces November 17th - 19th with performances on 11/17 at 8:00 PM, 11/18 at 8:00 PM, and 11/19 at 2:30 PM. Catch us at the Margaret H'Doubler Performance Space in Lathrop Hall in Madison. In this exciting show, we will be presenting new works alongside LCPD favorites. We cannot wait for you to join us for this fun filled event. Ticket information will be available soon