Bitter Sweet

press release: Not everything is lollipops and rainbows for stand-up comics.

In Act 1 of this special showcase you'll see a group of performers tell StorySLAMs about personal difficulties they have faced—then after a brief intermission these same performers will return to the stage in Act 2 to show how laughter really does soothe the soul.

Hosted By: Tyson Purcell

Featuring Local Madison Stand-Up Comics: Tyson Purcell, Samantha Haack, Cosmo Nomikos, JC Brady, Mark Roth

8PM-10pm, Friday January 19 2018, The Rigby Pub & Grill, 119 E Main St.

FREE ADMISSION