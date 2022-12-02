Bitter Tiger, Def Sonic, Liar Truther, Uncle JIM

× Expand Content Creatives A person on stage with a guitar. Liar, Truther is the solo project of Noah Finco.

media release: $5.

Uncle JIM is a Madison folk pop act formed with a common bond for music that makes you feel at home.

Bitter Tiger is the vessel of singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Gabriel Worden, whose spiny fingerstyle guitar and cosmic harmonies serve to illustrate the influence of the rocky canyons, forests, and open sky that surround him in his home of Wisconsin.

Def Sonic creates a hypno feeling by blurring genres w/ trippy tones, layered on beats, samples/loops, & synths - with percussive strums & heartfelt vocal melodies.

Liar, Truther is the solo act of Noah Finco, lead guitarist of Madison's own Ron's Supper Club. With Liar, Truther he tows the line between indie, folk and emo (if such a line exists).