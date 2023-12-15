Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

media release: Wild Hog in the Woods celebrates 45 years in 2023.

Traditional and contemporary holiday music. The holidays are a mixed bag and so is the Bittersweet Christmas Band! Traditional artists Phil Cooper, Kate Early and Margaret Nelson join forces with songwriter and"wise" woman Susan Urban for a show that presents every possible perspective on the holiday season from the reverent to the ridiculous. Two- to four-part harmonies and musical instrumentation on guitar, banjo, mountain dulcimer, hand drums and other percussion instruments make this a show not to be missed!

FREE PARKING: Across the street in the Wil-Mar parking lot. Weather Cancellations are announced on our Facebook page.