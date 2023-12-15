Bittersweet Christmas Band

Wil-Mar Center 504 S. Brearly St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

media release: Wild Hog in the Woods celebrates 45 years in 2023.

Traditional and contemporary holiday music.  The holidays are a mixed bag and so is the Bittersweet Christmas Band!  Traditional artists Phil Cooper, Kate Early and Margaret Nelson join forces with songwriter and"wise" woman Susan Urban for a show that presents every possible perspective on the holiday season from the reverent to the ridiculous.  Two- to four-part harmonies and musical instrumentation on guitar, banjo, mountain dulcimer, hand drums and other percussion instruments make this a show not to be missed!

FREE PARKING: Across the street in the Wil-Mar parking lot. Weather Cancellations are announced on our Facebook page.

Info

Wil-Mar Center 504 S. Brearly St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-233-5687
Google Calendar - Bittersweet Christmas Band - 2023-12-15 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bittersweet Christmas Band - 2023-12-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bittersweet Christmas Band - 2023-12-15 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bittersweet Christmas Band - 2023-12-15 19:30:00 ical