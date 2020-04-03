press release:

Bittersweet

Margaret H’Doubler Performance Space

1050 University Avenue Madison, Wisconsin

Friday, April 3 at 3:30 p.m.

Megan Schimke, an emerging choreographer, will be presenting her first evening length concert, Bittersweet, on April 3 in the Margaret H’Doubler Performance Space in Lathrop Hall at 3:30 p.m. The concert will include “Spots I Cannot Fill” (2019), “Pleasing” (2019), and four new works performed by a cast of twelve dancers from the UW-Madison Dance Department.

The performance will run about 40 minutes in length and will be followed by a talkback with the choreographer and dancers. All the works examine the idea of love in the context of relationships with strangers, friends, family, and self. “Spots I Cannot Fill” features an ensemble of seven dancers, navigating their way through fast-paced interactions and finding acceptance that not every relationship we come across can be maintained. “Pleasing” is a solo performed by Schimke and was originally shown at the 2019 UW Undergraduate Research Symposium. The concert is made possible by funding from the Buff Brennan Senior Honors Dance Award and the support of the UW-Madison Dance Department.

Megan Schimke is a fourth year undergraduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison pursuing a BFA in Dance. She is thrilled to be presenting her choreographic research to the UW and Madison community. In 2019 she was awarded the Buff Brennan Senior Honors Dance Award to develop her work further on her proposal for Bittersweet. Aside from her upcoming concert, Schimke has had her work featured in adjudicated UW Dance Department Student Concerts in 2017, 2018, and 2019. She has also received scholarship through UW-Madison in recent years to continue performance and choreographic research in Brooklyn, New York and Berlin, Germany. Through the process of creating Bittersweet, Schimke was mentored by UW Dance instructor and local performing artist, Liz Sexe.

Doors open at 3 p.m. Performance is free and open to the public.