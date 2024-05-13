× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Historical Society Press A close-up of B.J. Hollars. B.J. Hollars

media release: In this special pre-publication event, BJ Hollars will celebrate the release of Year of Plenty: A Family's Season of Grief, in conversation with Maggie Ginsberg. Copies will be available for sale and signing.

In November 2020, B.J. Hollars answered a call from his father-in-law while teaching. “When will you be home?” Steve asked. “I have news."

So began the Hollars family’s year of plenty—a year of cancer, COVID, and falling short as parents, partners, and people. Overwhelmed and exhausted, Hollars and his wife wonder what so many have before: How can we make the most of our time when our time feels so short?