Black Art Expo
Fountain of Life Covenant Church 633 W. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Join us for The Center for Black Excellence and Culture’s first-ever Black Art Expo! This event will offer a unique opportunity to see, buy, and appreciate art, learn creative skills, and learn about the processes and practices of Black artists.
Saturday, December 2, 2023, 12-5pm, 633 W Badger Rd, Madison, WI 53713
- 20 Exhibiting artists and specialty product makers!
- Live art-making demos, and artist talks!
- Festive music and entertainment!
- Art and craft projects for children!
- Holiday gifts, fun, and more!
FREE ADMISSION
Are you interested in participating as an artist and selling your artwork? Submit the application form and images to be considered.