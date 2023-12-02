Black Art Expo

Fountain of Life Covenant Church 633 W. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Join us for The Center for Black Excellence and Culture’s first-ever Black Art Expo! This event will offer a unique opportunity to see, buy, and appreciate art, learn creative skills, and learn about the processes and practices of Black artists.

Saturday, December 2, 2023, 12-5pm, 633 W Badger Rd, Madison, WI 53713

  • 20 Exhibiting artists and specialty product makers!
  • Live art-making demos, and artist talks!
  • Festive music and entertainment!
  • Art and craft projects for children!
  • Holiday gifts, fun, and more!

FREE ADMISSION

Are you interested in participating as an artist and selling your artwork? Submit the application form and images to be considered.

Info

Special Events
Art Exhibits & Events
