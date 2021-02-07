ONLINE: Black Artists & Authors Expo
to
media release: The Black Artists & Authors Expo is our contribution to a catalog of Black History Month celebrations. February 2020 we hosted our first annual expo and showcase event. Area Black artists & authors came together to show off and sell their creative pieces. Local performers graced our stage with R&B, Rap, Spoken Word, as well as Motivational & Positive Affirmation presentations. In 2021 we are hosting this event virtually due to COVID - 19.
This event features opportunities for leadership, exposure, as well as sales for self identified Black creatives and performers.
Some of features of this event:
Talent Showcase
Writing Workshops by Motivational MD Publishing
Published Authors Panel
Protest Artists Panel
Week long virtual artists & authors exhibition hall
Live book readings
Meet the Artists Q & A sessions
And much more…
Click the link below to register to present, perform, or vend at this event.