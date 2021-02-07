ONLINE: Black Artists & Authors Expo

media release: The Black Artists & Authors Expo is our contribution to a catalog of Black History Month celebrations. February 2020 we hosted our first annual expo and showcase event. Area Black artists & authors came together to show off and sell their creative pieces. Local performers graced our stage with R&B, Rap, Spoken Word, as well as Motivational & Positive Affirmation presentations. In 2021 we are hosting this event virtually due to COVID - 19.

This event features opportunities for leadership, exposure, as well as sales for self identified Black creatives and performers.

Some of features of this event:

Talent Showcase

Writing Workshops by Motivational MD Publishing

Published Authors Panel

Protest Artists Panel

Week long virtual artists & authors exhibition hall

Live book readings

Meet the Artists Q & A sessions

And much more…

Click the link below to register to present, perform, or vend at this event.

https://forms.gle/wJF7wm6hteycjSmy7