RSVP for Black Birders' Week Celebration

media release: Kick off #BlackBirdersWeek2022 in Madison, Wisconsin with the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin, Madison Audubon, and Henry Vilas Zoo! This special event is a great way for you to explore the Zoo before it opens to the public, looking and listening for wild birds that visit the property as well as captive birds that are on exhibit.

7:00-7:30 AM: Gather and welcome

7:30-8:30 AM: Guided bird walks, led by members of BIPOC Birding Club, Madison Audubon, and Henry Vilas Zoo staff

8:30-9:00 AM: Meet Loro the Blue-and-Yellow Macaw*

9:00-10:00 AM: Tour the Aviary (bird building)* on your own and enjoy a complimentary breakfast

(The Zoo opens to the public at 9:30 AM)

The event is limited to 100 participants (including both adults and children), and each attendee will receive free, private access to the Zoo as described above, as well as a free t-shirt and breakfast.

*Depending on the Avian Flu situation, this component of the event is subject to change

Registration is free but required to participate. RSVP/ticket deadline May 10.