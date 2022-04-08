Black Business Hub Groundbreaking

press release: We invite you to join us at the Urban League, 2222 South Park Street, on Friday, April 8th, at 1:30 p.m. for Groundbreaking Ceremony to launch the construction phase of the Black Business Hub. We are honored that you will join us as we gather with our community to celebrate this historic occasion. The celebration will feature remarks from key partners, hub tenants, local, state, and federal elected officials, and others.

The Black Business Hub and Black Business Hub Accelerator will be the Madison region’s premiere enterprise center devoted to incubating, accelerating, and networking diverse businesses and entrepreneurs. It will offer a one-stop, place-based system of entrepreneurial support, loans, grants, technical assistance, networking, and much more. The Hub will be transformational for generations of Black entrepreneurism in the Madison region. It will create jobs, generate wealth, incubate new ideas, nurture talent, and so much more.

RSVPs are kindly appreciated. ﻿We look forward to celebrating with you on April 8!