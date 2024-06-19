Black Business Mix & Mingle

Olin Park 1156 Olin-Turville Court , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Join us for the Juneteenth S.O.U.L. Networking Mixer - Karaoke Edition! 🎉🎤

Join us on Wednesday, June 19 at 5:00p at Olin-Turville Park Shelter for a night of networking and fun. This in-person event is the perfect opportunity to meet new people, make valuable connections, and expand your business network. Whether you're an entrepreneur, a small business owner, or a professional looking to grow your career, this event is for you. Come prepared to mix and mingle with like-minded individuals, exchange ideas, and enjoy some delicious refreshments. We can't wait to see you there!

We are focusing on the S.O.U.L. of the Black business community where we are **Strengthening Opportunities, Uniting Leaders, and building Legacy**.

Event Highlights:

- Introduce your business and network with fellow entrepreneurs.

- Enjoy karaoke and sing your favorite classic old-school jams.

- Taste delectable bites from House of Flavas, featuring soulful dishes like greens, black-eyed peas, yams, and more.

- Wear your African attire and represent for the culture!

Bring a friend and be part of this vibrant gathering.

R SVP requested for all guests age 16+.

Business Mix & Mingle Series (SAVE THE DATE)

  • June 19 - Olin Park
  • July 17 - The Black Business Hub
  • August 21 - Delta Beer Labs

All events are free to attend for Black-owned business owners and their supporters.

RSVP requested and attendance is limited.

