Black Business Mix & Mingle
media release: Join us for the Juneteenth S.O.U.L. Networking Mixer - Karaoke Edition! 🎉🎤
Join us on Wednesday, June 19 at 5:00p at Olin-Turville Park Shelter for a night of networking and fun. This in-person event is the perfect opportunity to meet new people, make valuable connections, and expand your business network. Whether you're an entrepreneur, a small business owner, or a professional looking to grow your career, this event is for you. Come prepared to mix and mingle with like-minded individuals, exchange ideas, and enjoy some delicious refreshments. We can't wait to see you there!
We are focusing on the S.O.U.L. of the Black business community where we are **Strengthening Opportunities, Uniting Leaders, and building Legacy**.
Event Highlights:
- Introduce your business and network with fellow entrepreneurs.
- Enjoy karaoke and sing your favorite classic old-school jams.
- Taste delectable bites from House of Flavas, featuring soulful dishes like greens, black-eyed peas, yams, and more.
- Wear your African attire and represent for the culture!
Bring a friend and be part of this vibrant gathering.
R SVP requested for all guests age 16+.
Business Mix & Mingle Series (SAVE THE DATE)
- June 19 - Olin Park
- July 17 - The Black Business Hub
- August 21 - Delta Beer Labs
All events are free to attend for Black-owned business owners and their supporters.
RSVP requested and attendance is limited.