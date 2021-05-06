ONLINE: Black Business Resiliency Showcase

media release: Mark your calendars for the 2021 Black Business Resiliency Showcase on Thursday, May 6. Our annual event will be held virtually from 4-6 p.m. this year.

In addition to the business recognition ceremony, attendees will hear from our featured speakers:

Keynote : Loida Nicolas Lewis, former chair and CEO of TLC Beatrice, LLC, the first Black-owned billion-dollar business empire, founded by her late husband Reginald Lewis

Special Guest: Jason Fields, former Wisconsin state legistator and current president and CEO of MadRep

Plus, all attendees will receive a copy of Why Should White Guys Have All the Fun?: How Reginald Lewis Created a Billion-Dollar Business Empire, the inspiring story of Reginald Lewis – lawyer, Wall Street wizard, philanthropist – and the wealthiest Black man in American history.

Additional details and ticket information coming soon!