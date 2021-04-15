ONLINE: Black Capitali$m

media release: Prepare for the next era of Black American capitalism!

Disparities in opportunity, income, and wealth frame the critical question, “How can shifting our mindset and role in this free-market economy dismantle the legacy of financial oppression, empower our people and better support sustainable, thriving Black business expansion?”

In this series of seminars, we investigate the roots of the wealth gap; examine the interrelationships between capitalism, Black identity, financial inclusion, and sustainable communities; and survey opportunities for Black ownership in a post-pandemic, market economy. We will explore pathways to cultivating a new era of Black capitalism and empowering our communities through financial inclusion.

- April 1, 2021: Capitalism: Past Present & Future

- April 8, 2021: Opportunities Abound: Tapping into Capitalism

- April 15, 2021: The Capitalist Mindset: Think Like An Entrepreneur

- April 22, 2021: Don't Pick My Brain: Intellectual Property Rights

- April 29, 2021: The Road Less Travelled: Private Equity Capital