Black Child Book Fair
Badger Rock Neighborhood Center 501 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Join us for the Black Child Book Fair in Madison. The Black Child Book Fair promotes new millennium Black stories written by new millennium Black authors for all to enjoy! Joining the BCBF will be Tales_With_BigT, who brings dogs for children to read to! After the children have their new books they can read to the dogs! This event is free to attend!
Kids & Family