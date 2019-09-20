Black Dynamite
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: USA | 84 minutes | R | DCP | Dir. Scott Sanders
Friday, September 20-Saturday, September 21 | 10:30pm
Black Dynamite is a fictional African American martial artist and former CIA operative, Black Revolutionary, Vigilante, Anti Hero, Pimp, Orphanage runner, who enjoys taking on missions to ensure justice or sticking it to "The Man". He is often portrayed as a near (or completely) invincible, serious, angry, caring, and somewhat short-tempered. He cares about the orphans and whores in his care, although his sometimes questionable methods of raising the orphans doesn't make him too likable to them and often talks about himself in the third person.