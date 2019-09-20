press release: USA | 84 minutes | R | DCP | Dir. Scott Sanders

Friday, September 20-Saturday, September 21 | 10:30pm

Black Dynamite is a fictional African American martial artist and former CIA operative, Black Revolutionary, Vigilante, Anti Hero, Pimp, Orphanage runner, who enjoys taking on missions to ensure justice or sticking it to "The Man". He is often portrayed as a near (or completely) invincible, serious, angry, caring, and somewhat short-tempered. He cares about the orphans and whores in his care, although his sometimes questionable methods of raising the orphans doesn't make him too likable to them and often talks about himself in the third person.