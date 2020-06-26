ONLINE: Black Enterprise Fund Virtual Town Hall

press release: The leaders of the five organizations involved in the Black Enterprise Fund — an unprecedented fundraising collaboration among five Black-led nonprofit organizations based in Madison — will convene for a virtual town hall discussion at 1 pm on Friday, June 26.

These leaders will discuss their organizations' missions and values, accomplishments, needs, and future plans. They will also take audience questions via Facebook.

Those participating will include:

▪ Winnie Karanja, founder and CEO of STEM education nonprofit Maydm

▪ Henry Sanders, CEO and publisher of Madison365

▪ Camille Carter, president of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce

▪ Michael Johnson, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County

▪ Ruben Anthony, CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison

Video of the event will be streamed live on Madison365’s Facebook page.

The Black Enterprise Fund launched on the 155th Juneteenth with a goal to raise $155,000 to be divided equally between the five participating organizations. As of June 23, more than $12,000 had been donated by individuals in the community with an additional $15,000 pledged by Alliant Energy.