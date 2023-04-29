Black Family Wellness Expo

Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: COME JOIN THE MADISON LINKS BLACK FAMILY WELLNESS EXPO: MIND, BODY, and SPIRIT

SATURDAY, APRIL 29, 2023, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Urban League of Madison (2222 S. Park Street)

Please join us in-person on Saturday for a community collective of health resources to help bring awareness to diabetes, heart conditions, and many health priorities that impact our whole entire family.

