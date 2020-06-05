ONLINE: Black Girl Magic Conference

press release: The 2020 Black Girl Magic Conference is being redesigned this spring to take place as a virtual celebration and learning experience for our Black girls and families attending MMSD and beyond!

Tune into this engaging and educational content exclusively on the Black Girl Magic Conference Facebook page featuring a combination of live 30 minute sessions and recordings. We’re kicking off the conference with a motivational address from our dynamic keynote speaker, plus live sessions on Self-Care During Quarantine, Loving Yourself and Your Identity, Inspirational Immigrant Stories, a live workout session and more.

Attendees will be introduced to Black women professionals and entrepreneurs in Madison in a supportive environment promoting resilience and community. We are grateful for your patience and support as the Black Girl Magic Conference team works to transform this event into an amazing new virtual opportunity.

Join us Friday, June 5, from 10 am - 2pm on the Facebook as we build a dynamic, interactive and connected virtual celebration for Black Girls in Madison.