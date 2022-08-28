Black Girl Magic Fall Kick Off

press release: To celebrate the return of Black Girl Magic Saturdays and other programs during the school year, we are having a Black Girl Magic Kick Off Event. On Sunday, August 28. from 2PM - 6PM, bring your families and join us at Elver Park for food, fun, and music by DJ ACE! You will have the opportunity to experience some of the activities that we do at BGM Saturdays and sign up to attend upcoming events.

Sign up to volunteer for the event here.