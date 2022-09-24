Black Girl Magic Saturdays
Goodman Community Center-Ironworks 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Black Girl Magic is back on Saturdays! During one Saturday a month beginning in September 2022, we will be holding an event for Black girls from the Madison area who are in 4th-9th grade. The events will have a different focus each month with topics such as makerspace, art, music, crafting, community-building, literacy, and more. All sessions will be led by Black women.
We are asking you to pre-register as spots are limited due to COVID Restrictions. Registration is open for BGM Saturdays September-December 2022. We will open the 2023 registration in December 2022.
Saturday, September 24, 2022 12:00pm-3:00pm at the Goodman Community Center- Game Day (Indoors and outdoors)
Saturday, October 22, 2022 12:00pm-3:00pm at the Goodman Community Center-Theme TBD
Saturday, November 12, 2022 12:00pm-3:00pm at the Goodman Community Center- Theme TBD
Saturday, December 10, 2022 12:00pm-3:00pm at the Goodman Community Center- Craft Day