Black Girl Magic Saturdays

press release: Black Girl Magic is back on Saturdays! During one Saturday a month beginning in September 2022, we will be holding an event for Black girls from the Madison area who are in 4th-9th grade. The events will have a different focus each month with topics such as makerspace, art, music, crafting, community-building, literacy, and more. All sessions will be led by Black women.

We are asking you to pre-register as spots are limited due to COVID Restrictions. Registration is open for BGM Saturdays September-December 2022. We will open the 2023 registration in December 2022.

Saturday, September 24, 2022 12:00pm-3:00pm at the Goodman Community Center- Game Day (Indoors and outdoors)

Saturday, October 22, 2022 12:00pm-3:00pm at the Goodman Community Center-Theme TBD

Saturday, November 12, 2022 12:00pm-3:00pm at the Goodman Community Center- Theme TBD

Saturday, December 10, 2022 12:00pm-3:00pm at the Goodman Community Center- Craft Day