Black Girl Magic Swinning Lessons

media release: It’s time to sign up for the 2nd SUMMER session of swimming!

The sessions are open to girls in 3rd-10th grade and split into beginner and intermediate/advanced levels. The session at the West YMCA will run on Thursday evenings from July 20th-August 31st. The sessions at the East YMCA will run on Wednesday evenings from July 19th-August 30th. See the registration form for more details.

Space in each skill level is limited to 8 girls and you must be able to commit to attending the entire session.

