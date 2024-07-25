Black Girl Magic Trivia Night

media release: Black Girl Magic Educational Services is holding a Black Trivia Night Fundraiser at Cafe Coda on Thursday, July 25, from 6:30pm-9:00pm. This is will be a fun adults-only evening of trivia for the Culture, food, and drinks, with all proceeds going to support Black Girl Magic programs! Your ticket includes multiple games of trivia, food catered by ThA Finest Chef, and the opportunity to win raffle prizes!

Black Girl Magic Educational Services is a Black Women led non-profit organization that provides opportunities for Black girls by empowering them to let their natural gifts shine, cultivating leadership skills while centering youth voice in decision making, and forming a safe and affirming community where girls can authentically and unapologetically be themselves.