Black Heritage Celebration

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join Madison Children’s Museum on February 22, 4–8 pm, as we honor the contributions of Black people in our community with a celebration featuring Black artists, musicians, and leaders. Free admission from 4 to 8 pm, no event tickets required!

Enjoy performances from Leotha Stanley and local Ghanaian drumming group Atimevu, a hambone workshop with Nedra Bobo-Boyles, food from Madison Black-owned restaurants, crafts in the Art Studio, and a special museum-wide scavenger hunt! More details are upcoming, so please check the Madison Children's Museum event page for new performances, community partnerships, and activities.

Info

Kids & Family
608-256-6445
