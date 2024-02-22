Black Heritage Celebration

media release: Join Madison Children’s Museum on February 22, 4–8 pm, as we honor the contributions of Black people in our community with a celebration featuring Black artists, musicians, and leaders. Free admission from 4 to 8 pm, no event tickets required!

Enjoy performances from Leotha Stanley and local Ghanaian drumming group Atimevu, a hambone workshop with Nedra Bobo-Boyles, food from Madison Black-owned restaurants, crafts in the Art Studio, and a special museum-wide scavenger hunt! More details are upcoming, so please check the Madison Children's Museum event page for new performances, community partnerships, and activities.