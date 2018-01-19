RSVP for Black History For A New Day: Allies For a Stronger Madison

press release: Black History for a New Day is an educational and personal transformational experience to help prepare you for the important racial healing and community empowerment work that we hope you will embrace. Our commitment to this community is not only to empower African Americans, but to also develop strong non-African American allies who are equally committed to bringing about justice for African Americans.

Beginning on Monday, February 5, we invite you to join us as we think about the African American past in the U.S., the ways it shapes the present, and how we can become more effective participants in righting the wrongs of our American history. We seek to engage hearts, hands, and voices in a creative, soul-­rooted process of personal and structural transformation.

Please RSVP to read the overview and submit a short application for our upcoming course: Black History For A New Day- Allies For a Stronger Madison. We will discover how we got where we are today and how we might move forward together as a community. Please consider taking this incredible journey with us. Space for this course is limited to 250 participants. There will be a one-time fee of $100 to hold your spot. Scholarships are available.

The dates for the course are:

February 5, 12, 19, 26,

March 5, 12, 19

April 2, 9