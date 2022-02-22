ONLINE: Black History in the Making: An Inside View of the Center for Black Excellence and Culture

press release: You are invited to see Black history in the making with an exclusive look at Dr. Gee's bold initiative in Madison, The Center for Black Excellence and Culture. For over 30 years, Rev. Dr. Alex Gee has sought meaningful Black solutions for his native city of Madison. The Center is his vision – and the community’s conduit – for challenging structures that impede diversity and sustained Black advancement.

Dr. Gee will be joined by Rev. Lilada Gee as they discuss how they are ensuring The Center brings together a collective Black brilliance that affirms, inspires, and advances the Black community in Madison and beyond. Rev. Lilada Gee is focusing on listening to the Black community to create a place that will celebrate, cultivate and empower artists within our culture and community.

You will also learn about current volunteer/involvement activities, including Dr. Gee's Ally in Action challenge to every would-be ally, to help you deepen your commitment to educate, donate, and affiliate.

Register through Zoom to join the live webinar or watch and interact on the Justified Anger Facebook page.